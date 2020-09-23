Columbia County, Pa. — According to Bloomsburg State Police, Joshua Lindenmuth, 27, of Shenandoah, was reported missing after he fled from a moving vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2020. The incident occurred on E Park Streat and Apple St in Centralia Boro in Columbia County.

Troopers believe he fled toward the First United Methodist Church of Mount Carmel cemetery. He was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues at the time of his disappearance.

Troopers searched the area with a helicopter and four-wheelers but came up with negative a report, said State Police. Ashland Police also assisted on the scene.

This is still considered an active search by State Police. Anyone with information or tips is being asked to call 570-387-4261.

Lindenmuth is described as 6’0” and weighing 180 pounds with black eyes.