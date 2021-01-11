Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police have released the identity of the homeless man found deceased on Saturday on the Susquehanna Bikeway path in Loyalsock Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville have identified the man as Philip Steele, 67, of Danville.

Steele’s body was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday on the bike path near Liberty Lane. State police believe he died sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

State police are investigating it as an accidental death. No foul play is suspected, according to state police.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told NorthcentralPA.com on Saturday that he was working on finding the cause of death.

