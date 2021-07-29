Muncy, Pa. – State police have released the identities of two drivers who were involved in a fiery crash Friday evening on John Brady Drive in Muncy Creek Township.

Chester Swank, 33, of Muncy, the driver of a pickup truck that went over Muncy Creek bridge, remains in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a hospital spokesperson. His pickup truck collided head-on with a Ford Edge driven by Sherman L. Harden, 45, of Muncy.

Police said Swank was traveling north when his truck crossed the center line and hit Sherman’s vehicle head-on at 6:40 p.m., causing the truck to go airborne and over the bridge. The truck then became engulfed in flames.

Jeremy Hanaway of Bloomsburg, was driving by and stopped to pull Swank and a 4-year-old boy from the truck. Both Swank and the child were taken to Geisinger by helicopter. The condition of the child was not available, since police do not release the names of minors involved in crashes.

Related Reading: Man pulls two people from burning truck in Muncy Creek Township

Harden was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of his injuries, according to state police.