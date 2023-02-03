Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township.

State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit.

The Muncy Area School District bus, driven by Lisa M. Torok, 50, of Muncy, had six passengers at the time. Neither Torok nor her passengers, which included five students, were hurt, police said.

The collision caused Painter's car and the bus to spin out and hit the median wire guiderail before coming to a stop. Debris from the impact slid over to the eastbound lanes and under a 2011 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by Bailey C. Sheridan, 24, of South Williamsport. Sheridan was not hurt, police said.

Painter was taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries.

The eastbound lanes of 180 and one lane of westbound were shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear debris off the road.

Emergency services from Loyalsock Township and South Williamsport assisted at the scene. PennDOT and Bressler's Towing also were at the scene.

