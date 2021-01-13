Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department officers who responded to an early morning call became heroes when they saved a woman who allegedly jumped into the Susquehanna River at Lewisburg.

Officers said a witness called 911 to report a single vehicle accident at the west end of the Lewisburg River Bridge on State Route 45. Officers said the caller stated a female driver allegedly exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge into the river.

According to the report, as officers arrived they could see the woman floating on her back. Officers said they could also hear her as she moaned in the 34-degree water.

Officers said as the woman floated in the river near Saint Louis Street and South Water, Corporal Travis Burrows entered the water secured by a rescue rope to pull the woman to the shore. According to the report, a private citizen helped at the scene with Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter and Chief Deputy Scott Hahn.

Corporal Burrows along with the helpful citizen and woman were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for evaluation.

The William Cameron Engine Company responded for medical services and the water rescue. Officers from both the Pennsylvania State Police and Milton Borough Police Department assisted at the scene.

Freedom Towing Service assisted with the vehicle at the scene.

