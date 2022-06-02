Lock Haven, Pa. — A man stole a woman’s credit card from her vehicle and attempted to use it at several businesses in Jersey Shore and Lock Haven, according to police.

Stevon C. Roberts, 26, of Lock Haven, now faces felony charges of forgery and misdemeanors of access device fraud and receiving stolen property.

Police received a report on May 1 from a Lock Haven woman stating that someone had gotten into her vehicle and stole personal items, including a credit card. Upon investigating, Officer Heath Bumbarger of Lock Haven Police found that Roberts initially used the card at Pizza Hut in Lock Haven. He then attempted to the use the card at CVS and Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Jersey Shore, but the card was declined both times, Bumbarger wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Bumbarger obtained surveillance video from one of the businesses that showed Roberts’ vehicle at the scene.

When police interviewed Roberts, he told them the credit card was given to him by a friend.

Roberts was arraigned by District Judge Gary A. Whiteman who set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Denise L. Dieter is set for June 1.

Docket Sheet

