Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Plans are moving along for an improved bike path in Loyalsock Township that will connect residential areas to the path along Interstate 180 and the Susquehanna River Walk in Williamsport.

“As of right now, the bike path isn’t accessible to residents,” said Bill Burdett, township manager. The current bike path in Loyalsock runs along Canfield Lane by Riverfront Park and has a Reighard Trail section that runs along Interstate 180. The Reighard Trail has a spur that leads to E. Third Street by Buffalo Wild Wings.

The new proposed bike path, called the Miller’s Run Greenway Bike and Pedestrian Path, will include an overpass over E. Third Street at Miller’s Run “so people can safely cross E. Third Street,” Burdett said. The overpass and an underpass below Interstate 180 will be part of the third phase of the project.

Burdett said the township has been working with officials to obtain the necessary permits to begin the project. Department of Environmental Protection and the Amry Corps of Engineers are among the agencies that the township is obtaining permits from. "We're hoping to go out for bids by spring," Burdett said.

Other project plans include having a spur at Bruce Henry Park to connect to the Susquehanna River Walk in Williamsport near the present start area near I-180. As part of Phase one of the project, the 393-foot long south segment will connect the park with Northway Road, according to the Larson Design Group website.

The trail will begin at the eastern edge of the park and span Miller’s Run with a pedestrian bridge, and then traverse the existing ground and end at the sidewalk on the west side of Northway Road.

The northern section of the path will connect Four Mile Drive with James E. Short Park, where the pool complex is located. The trail, which will be 992-feet-long, will being at the northern edge of Four Mile Drive near Miller’s Run and run along the existing round, according to the Larson Design website. A pedestrian bridge will span Miller’s Run.

Phase two of the project will connect the Susquehanna River Walk to Bruce E. Henry Park. Burdett expects construction on that phase to begin this summer. The plans for the pedestrian bridge over E. Third Street will be part of Phase three. Phase four, the final phase of the project, will connect Bruce Henry Park to the northern section of Phase one at Four Mile Drive.

The project is part of a federally funded Transportation Alternative Project, according to Maggie Baker, spokesperson for PennDOT. Currently, PennDOT is working to acquire the right-of-way necessary to begin the project by 2023.