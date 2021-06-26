Williamsport, Pa. --The passenger in a crash Friday that passed away has been identified as Alice Schramm, 97, of Williamsport.

Reports said a vehicle being operated by Mary Anne Kerbacher, 62, of Williamsport left the roadway Friday night and traveled through several yards before making contact with a business.

Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. An autopsy showed Schramm died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Lycoming County Coroner's office.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to have played a part in the crash.