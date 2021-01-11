Pennsylvania fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads are encouraged to apply for the next round of state grants to help support their mission to protect our communities. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.

Eligible organizations may apply for grant funding for up to two projects in the following categories: facilities construction or improvement; equipment needs; debt reduction; training and certification of members; recruitment and retention; training and education of the public; and revenue losses related to COVID-19. For career departments only, grants may also be used for overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters attend training.

The maximum grant amount is $15,000 for fire companies and $10,000 for volunteer ambulance services.

All fire companies, emergency medical services, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible.

To be eligible to receive your awarded 2020-2021 grant, which will be determined in April 2021, your organization must report all incidents using PennFIRS, from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

To maintain current and future fiscal year FCEMSGP eligibility, your organization must continue to report your incidents on a monthly basis.