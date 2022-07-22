York, Pa. — Penn State University’s Board of Trustees has advanced a plan to upgrade the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on the University Park campus.

The $12.8 million project to renovate the Penn State Field Hockey Complex will enhance the student-athlete experience and the continued viability of the field hockey program as one of the top programs in the country, the University said.

The project’s upgrades and improvements will include home and visiting team dressing areas, a locker room space of officials, ticket office, public restrooms, and concession areas.

Press and media boxes and a television broadcast booth will be added to the venue as will a multi-purpose hospitality room and an area for field storage. The stadium and press levels will include 1,200 bench seats, according to a release.

The project, which aligns with the Field Hockey Stadium Master Plan Feasibility Study Update completed in 2019, is set to be constructed while the facility remains in use during fall 2022 season with an expected completion date in fall 2023.

The majority of the funding, with a total budget of $12.82 million, comes from philanthropy.

“We are looking forward to having a first-class facility that will benefit student-athletes, fans, family and friends,” said Penn State field hockey head coach Char Morett-Curtiss.

“It is a facility that will showcase high level hockey and give us the opportunity to offer a premium experience to everyone when we host postseason events, both Big Ten and NCAA," Morett-Curtiss continued. "These improvements and additions will also turn the Penn State Field Hockey Complex into a venue that will allow us to host alumni events and other functions all year long.”

The Penn State Field Hockey Complex is located adjacent to Pegula Ice Arena and the East Area Locker Room in the heart of the University Park campus.

Penn State recently completed a successful 2021 campaign that saw head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad post a 14-6 overall record, including a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 29th time in Morett-Curtiss’ storied career.

