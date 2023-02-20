Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Bureau of Police members will be part of a panel for a mental health discussion series Tuesday hosted by the Penn College Human Services & Restorative Justice Club (HSJ Club).

The Mental Health Discussion Series #5 is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the ACC auditorium. The discussion focus will be Mental Health in the Criminal Justice System and Law Enforcement.

Justin Snyder, chief executive of police operations at WBP and Jason Bolt, assistant chief and police operations commander will be serving on the panel. Korrin Moon, founder and vice president of Lantern Rescue and intern with Lycoming County District Attorney's Office also will be part of the panel.

The discussion is open to the public. The audience is encouraged to ask questions in the second half.

Looking ahead, "We will be doing an ASL focus and an Autism Spectrum focus," said Krystle Richardson, president of the Human Services & Restorative Justice Club. "The purpose of these discussions are to educate and openly discuss mental health in the specific focuses safely. It is important to recognize mental health as it applies to every human being, and we are here to help break the stigma- let’s talk about it!"

For questions or additional information follow the club on Facebook or send an email to hsjclub@pct.edu.

