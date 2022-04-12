Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police reached a settlement of $865,000 with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last week.

According to a state police issued press release, the ACLU filed the civil lawsuit, Marquez, et. al. v. Commonwealth, et. al., in 2019 on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who alleged civil rights violations surrounding their immigration status and subsequent detention.

The settlement avoids the possibility of lengthy litigation, includes updates and revisions to PSP policy and training, and clarifies the contact data reporting procedure for traffic stops.

Since the initiation of the lawsuit, decisions made in federal court have narrowed the interpretation of state and local law enforcement's ability to engage in civil immigration enforcement outside of a cooperation agreement, according to the release.

The updates and revisions to policy and training are consistent with the current case law, and include a number of adaptations.

The first recognizes revisions to Administrative Regulation 7-14, Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law. The document outlines the procedure for the arrest, detention, or death of foreign nationals.

Part A of that regulation states, "The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recognizes that the maintenance of public trust and confidence is foundational to effective, efficient delivery of police services to the communities we serve. Since its adoption in 1929, our Call of Honor dictates we enforce the law without consideration of class, color, creed, or condition. In order to encourage the public to report crime and cooperate in the investigation of criminal activity, all persons, regardless of their immigration status, must feel secure that contacting or being addressed by PSP personnel, ordinarily, will not lead to an immigration inquiry."

Another aspect of the settlement is mandatory training to ensure enlisted members are familiar with the updated policy and procedure.

According to the regulation, "Personnel are advised that the enforcement of civil federal immigration laws falls exclusively within the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) (including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] and U.S. Customs and Border Protection [CBP])."

PSP does not have jurisdiction with respect to civil immigration enforcement and is not to inquire into the immigration status of any person or take any action intended to ascertain the immigration status of any person, according to the updated document.

The last element clarifies the reporting procedure. PSP has partnered with the University of Cincinnati to collect contact data reporting for each traffic stop.

"I am confident these changes to policy and training will ensure the department is in compliance with current case law," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick.

"These positive changes will allow PSP personnel to continue to provide professional, dedicated service while staying up to date with changing case law and expectations," he said.

