Clinton County, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clinton County to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter David Closs, of Avis Fire Company #1, who died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

David Closs suffered a heart attack while responding to a residential fire in Jersey Shore Borough on Aug. 17. Closs was stationed at an intersection near the fire and was directing traffic to ensure public safety.

EMS services were called to the scene and found Closs unresponsive, according to the statement by Avis Fire Company. CPR was performed and Closs was taken to Geisinger hospital.

"Closs is remembered by all members of the Avis Fire Co. No 1 for his dedication both on the Fire and Administrative sides serving dual roles. Closs lived a life devoted to helping his community, and others first serving as a police officer and later in life as a firefighter," said the Avis Fire Company in their statement.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 the day of Closs’s funeral. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.