Williamsport, Pa. – There's an active investigation by the state Attorney General's office into the spending of City and River Valley Transit funds, a source inside City Hall confirmed.

The source requested anonymity due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and advised referring questions to Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office.

The City and River Valley Transit (RVT) allegedly lumped finances between 2009 and 2019 without appropriately tracking fund sources or expenditures, WNEP reported, citing two unnamed sources inside City Hall.

Those sources alleged to WNEP that state and federal grant money issued to RVT may have been spent on non-transportation projects.

Gabriel Campana, who was mayor between 2009 and 2019, told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that former City Finance Director William E. Nichols oversaw all grants for the bus system during that period.

Nicholas was fired by Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter shortly after he took office in January 2020.