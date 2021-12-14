Williamsport, Pa. – James V. Brown Library has a holiday gift idea that works for anyone in the community: the "Own-A-Day" program, in which someone can name a day of library service to honor or memorialize someone special, to publicize a business, or to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

Last year, more than 100 people and organizations took advantage of this chance to recognize someone they care about by sponsoring a day at the library with a gift of $100. You can give online at https://jvbrown.edu/own-a-day-donation/ or by calling the library at 570-327-2957.

“This is a popular program for so many reasons,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Programming and Marketing Director at the library. “We all have enough stuff. This is a great way to help out a community treasure, give the perfect gift, and share the love of reading with others.”

She noted that people often renew the same date, year after year, as gifts for grandchildren or for wedding anniversaries. Since its inception in 2009, the program has raised more than $180,000 to help the library continue its goals to champion the love of reading, open new doors to lifelong learning and ensure the preservation of library services for generations to come.

“On your chosen day, the name of someone you care about will be displayed on our flat-screen televisions throughout the building, printed on every receipt given to our patrons, published in our newsletters, and prominently displayed on our website and Facebook pages,” Brigandi said. “And, your message will be seen by the hundreds of people who pass through our doors each day.”

The next time you are considering the perfect gift, think of the pleasure that owning a day at the James V. Brown Library can give.



