Williamsport, Pa. —Original Little League has always been a special place in Williamsport.

It doesn’t have the size and flash of the International Little League complex, but that doesn’t take away from the history oozing out of every corner of the small league’s fields.

It’s the birthplace of Little League baseball. It carries the dream of Carl E. Stotz. It’s now the home to a brand-new statue thanks to the efforts of the Silvio Laccetti Foundation.

The statue, which stands along 4th Street for all to see, was commemorated Saturday morning as Laccetti and longtime Original Little League supporter Jim McKinney spoke.

Laccetti, a former Professor of History and Social Sciences at Stevens Tech in Hoboken, N.J., worked to have the statue donated on his Foundation’s behalf.

Laccetti spoke about the meaning of Little League baseball and Stotz’s long-lasting impact on children around the world. When his memorial words concluded, Laccetti was kind enough to take pictures with players and parents in front of the statue.

Williamsport Mayor and Original Little League graduate Derek Slaughter was on hand to view the new statue.

“I played here from tee ball all the way through majors,” Slaughter said. “To come back and see some of the folks that were here back then was great. To think about all the great memories, I have here at Original is wonderful.”

Slaughter met with players and officials before the presentation and wished everyone luck.

“To see the kids playing now hopefully they are making some of the great memories like I have,” Slaughter said. “The statue looks great. The field looks great. It’s exciting.”