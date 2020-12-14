Lairdsville, Pa. – A 23-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Franklin Township, Lycoming County.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, Dylan Weaver, of Muncy, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. at the 200 block of Cleman Hollow Road.

Weaver was traveling south on Cleman Hollow Road toward the intersection with Temple Road when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a righthand curve, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Weaver's 2006 Hyundai then traveled off the east side of the roadway and went airborne, striking two separate trees while in the air, police said. The impact of the second tree was on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing it to rotate counter-clockwise and come to rest facing east.

Weaver was unrestrained in the vehicle and sustained multiple traumatic injuries resulting in the cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.

Lairdsville Fire Department assisted at the scene.