Muncy, Pa. – A woman at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) website. The statistic showed up on the site as of Thursday, July 2.

Maria Finn, Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said inmates who test positive with symptoms are put in isolation for at least 14 days. The inmate must be in isolation until they meet three conditions. Those conditions are: they must have at least three days with no fever and no medication; symptoms are improving consistently; and 14 days since the first symptoms appeared.

If an inmate tests positive without symptoms or is asymptomatic, they must be in isolation for 14 days which is the entire incubation period for COVID-19, according to Finn.

According to the DOC website, 276 women incarcerated at SCI-Muncy had negative test results. Nineteen staff members were tested and had negative results. Two staff members’ results are pending. The numbers from staff are self-reported, according to the website. There are currently 562 staff members at SCI-Muncy. SCI-Muncy’s total population as of July 6 was 1,123.

Pennsylvania state prisons have been under restrictions since March, when visitation was suspended. Inmates were quarantined in their cells. SCI-Muncy went into a less restrictive phase in June, when groups of 50 or less inmates were allowed to congregate in the dining room, chapel and other common areas with social distancing in place. Cosmetology services also were permitted to resume in this phase.

A representative from SCI-Muncy did not immediately return a request for comment.