Milton, Pa—According to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley, Keet S. Zimmerman was operating a vehicle involved in a fatal accident Friday night at 9 p.m.

Zimmerman, 46, of Milton, was traveling north on State Route 405 when his 2008 Ford Focus crossed into the southbound lane and into oncoming traffic, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Zimmerman’s vehicle then collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle, causing the crash, according to police.

The road was closed for several hours.

Police along with Milton and William Cameron Fire and EMS personnel responded and pronounced Zimmerman dead at the scene at 11 p.m.

The operator of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, according to the police report. A passenger in the second vehicle also sustained injuries and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for more treatment.