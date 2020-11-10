Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that left a couple homeless on Sunday morning at 183 Grininger Road in Old Lycoming Township.

According to a report from Fox 56, fire crews were dispatched to the home in Lycoming County after it reportedly exploded. Shelly and Jerry Crist were at church when the fire broke out.

Multiple tankers and units responded to the fire shortly after 9 a.m. Smoke was visible on the skyline for miles.

“The cause is still under investigation,” said Joseph Hopple, emergency services director for Old Lycoming Township. The Old Lycoming Fire Department is investigating as well as Old Lycoming Township Police.

The Crist’s pets, a dog and a cat, are presumed to have perished in the fire, Hopple said. “The house is partially collapsed and we can’t get inside.”

The Crists lost everything in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting. A Go Fund Me has been set up to raise funds to replace necessary items lost in the fire and to help the couple cope with the aftermath.

Additional details will be published as they become available.