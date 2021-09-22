Clinton County -- Nicholas Meat, a meat packaging company based in Logantown, Pa., has faced criticism for its methods of animal byproduct disposal, but they will soon process waste through a Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) currently under construction.

The SRF plan includes a "comprehensive waste treatment facility with anaerobic digesters, an advanced wastewater treatment facility," and provides the ability to "manage food processing waste generated at the facility," reads the SRF report from January.

The project received DEP approval in February 2021, but construction has been a gradual process. Nicholas Meat has contracted Quandel Construction Group, Inc. A recent update details the site development so far and lays out plans for the Nicholas Meat Conservation Reserve.

Recent SRF developments include tree clearings, soil removal, and work on the stormwater management infrastructure. To compensate for the environmental losses from SRF's development, Nicholas Meats has marked off 12 acres as a conservation site.

“Wetlands are being created on the property and with that comes the planting of a wide variety of native wetland grasses. Additionally, a fence surrounding the property will be constructed this fall,” said Steve Bason, professional wetland scientist, Cedar Run Environmental Services. “In November, we expect to plant almost 2,500 trees. The fence is meant to protect these newly planted trees and wetland vegetation from deer and other wildlife as it gets established.”

According to Nicholas Meat, other benefits to SRF include:

• Underground piping will transport materials to and from the meat processing facility, reducing truck traffic on Route 880. Less truck traffic means fewer carbon emissions.

• Digestion occurs in an enclosed environment, capturing greenhouse gases and odorous emissions.

• Renewable energy will replace fossil fuels and decrease our carbon footprint.

• An advanced water treatment system will allow for maximum water reuse, minimizing impact on the underground aquifer.

• Digested solids become organic, nutrient-rich, fertilizer, replacing chemical fertilizers.