Muncy, Pa. -- A new restaurant, Bigfoot Subs, had its opening day today. Located in Muncy, Pa. the new sub shop has a dynamic menu that's sure to delight foodies and cryptozoologists, alike.

"Inspired by a family fascination with Cryptozoology, we've dreamed up a larger-than-life menu with traditional and unusual sandwiches," said Brian Taggart, one of shop's owners.

After years of researching and visiting food joints around the country, Brian and Mark Taggart were ready to open their own. The two brothers, with the help of friends and family, worked together to get Bigfoot Subs ready for its opening day.

The shop opened its doors to customers today at 11 a.m. Within minutes, the phone was ringing non-stop and a socially-distanced line of people went to the door.

In front of the shop's entrance, a masked Bigfoot stands below a table with hand sanitizer and complimentary face-masks to help customers stay healthy while getting their food.

The menu options include a variety of sandwiches as well as the option to make your own. The bread is freshly made in-house, as are many of the ingredients. The shop uses Boar's Head deli meats and cheeses, a favorite among sandwich enthusiasts. The shop also has a rotating menu of seasonal soups and salads.

With fun sandwich names like "The Yeti" and the option to "make it Legendary," ordering food feels like an adventure. Children age 12 and under can order a "Junior Squatch," which includes a small sub, choice of side, and a beverage.

Bigfoot Subs is located at 21 Kristi Rd. in Penn Hills Plaza. Orders can be made over the phone or in the shop, and catering for large events is available, as well. Now that they are open, everyone is able to go check out Bigfoot's "legendary" sandwiches and help the new business start off on the right (big) foot.