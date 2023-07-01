Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Renovations continue at the bike path in Loyalsock Township toward what will become the "Miller's Run Greenway Trail."

A new section of the path, which will connect the residential area of the township with the existing path off East Third Street, should be complete sometime in July, according to township manager Bill Burdett.

"The goal is to connect our residential community to the Susquehanna River Walk and River Trail," Burdett said.

The current bike path in Loyalsock runs along Canfield Lane by Riverfront Park and has a Reighard Trail section that runs along Interstate 180. The Reighard Trail has a spur that leads to E. Third Street by Buffalo Wild Wings. This version of the bike path is not very accessible to the residential areas of the township, according to Burdett.

Accessibility for residents will increase soon, as construction on Phase II of the new trail started in March at Bruce E. Henry Park. This section of trail runs from the park south to Sheridan Street and then extends to the levee, Burdett said. The trail then crosses E. Third Street at the traffic signal at Northway Road to connect it with the existing section of the bike path by Buffalo Wild Wings.

Burdett said this phase also includes building another trail off the existing path near Buffalo Wild Wings that will veer left. Bicyclists will then cross E. Third Street on the west side of the intersection. Drivers coming down Northway Road can't make a right there onto E. Third Street and that's why it's safer — less traffic to contend with, according to Burdett.

Burdett is hoping the increased access will encourage township residents to use the new path. "Most people drive to the parking lots with their bikes," Burdett said.

The next segment of the path, Phase III, will hopefully begin construction soon but awaits grant funding. "The next phase will include a bridge over E. Third Street," Burdett said. "We're applying for grants for that now," Burdett said, adding that the cost will be more than $1 million. PennDOT funded the first two phases of the project. Burdett says the township is applying for funds for Phase III through PennDOT.

Other project plans include the fourth and final phase, which will connect Bruce E. Henry Park to the northern section on Four Mile Drive, or Phase I of the project. That first phase was completed two years ago, Burdett said.

The first phase has a trail that connects Bruce E. Henry Park with Northway Road. Another section of trail connects Four Mile Drive with James E. Short Park and the pool complex. Two pedestrian bridges span Miller's Run, one by the pool complex and adjacent to Bruce E. Henry Park, according to Burdett.

Once complete, the Miller's Run Greenway Trail will be 1.5 miles long. The project is part of a federally funded Transportation Alternative Project through PennDOT.

