Union County, Pa. – The region's first "food hub" will be coming to Union county this January thanks to a recent partnership between the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), the Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center, as well as Evangelical and Geisinger.

Inspired by various national food hub models, the project will create a centralized solution to addressing barriers that prevent families from accessing fresh, nutritious food.

The Union County Food Hub is anticipated to open in Jan. 2021 and will be located in The Miller Center’s industrial kitchen and café space, previously used as a retail café, which has ceased operations.

The Hub will serve as a centralized storage and distribution center for fresh produce and other nutritious perishables as well as non-perishable dry goods. Additionally, the collaborating organizations aim to inspire healthy, affordable nutrition through on-site preparation of freezable meals for distribution, community cooking, and nutrition education opportunities post-pandemic.

Approximately 8,000 people in Union and Snyder counties are currently food insecure, with an expected 5% increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (Food Insecurity in Pennsylvania, 2020, Feeding America). Despite the number of food distribution programs in the community, CAA recognizes there is still a disparity when it comes to ensuring every family has proper access to food.

“Localizing the redistribution of the food supply in this way creates an innovative charitable food system that responds to the unique needs of the community,” commented Rachel Herman, Sustainable Food Solutions VISTA at CAA. “The Union County Food Hub at The Miller Center can also serve as an opportunity to inspire the curiosity of healthy eating, breaking down a key factor of generational poverty right at the kitchen table.”

“CAA is elated about the opportunity to partner with The Miller Center in this way,” commented Emily Gorski, Community Impact Director at CAA. “We are committed to empowering people living with low income to thrive. The Miller Center is committed to enhancing community health for all people. Together, we have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap in inadequate attention on health concerns for people living in poverty through the most basic of human needs: food.”

For more information on the Union County Food Hub, contact Nicole Peterson, Food Security Coordinator at CAA, at npeterson@union-snydercaa.org or (570) 374-0181.