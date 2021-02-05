Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 32-year-old woman was struck by multiple vehicles and killed on N. Susquehanna Trail on Feb. 4, according to Selinsgrove State Police.

Officers said Kaylynn Selvey, 32, of New Cumberland was walking along N. Susquehanna Trail when a vehicle traveling northbound struck the left front area of the car. According to police, a second vehicle struck Selvey in the southbound lane.

Police said Selvey was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the report, Susquehanna Trail was closed for approximately three hours.

Selinsgrove State Police were assisted at the scene by Hummels Wharf Fire and Rescue, DH&L Fire Police, Sunbury Fire Police, Evangelical MICU, and Northumberland, Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, and Selinsgrove Borough Police Departments.