Williamsport, Pa. -- An event title "Nazis fear our LOVE" was held today in Brandon Park as a response to Saturday's Neo-Nazi gathering.

The event was a collaborative effort between The HUB for Progress, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.

The event was a non-violent and ecumenical gathering meant to empower and reach out to the local community. The event started at 1 p.m. and was attended by over 50 individuals from Williamsport as well as surrounding areas.

The event came in response to the actions of a small Neo-Nazi group that held a rally in the park Saturday.

Originally, a larger Neo-Nazi event had been planned but the City of Williamsport denied the group an event permit. Counter events had also been planned in response but were cancelled after the permit was denied.

The line up of events included an ecumenical land reconsecration honoring the original inhabitants of the park, the indigenous people of the Susquehannock tribe, done by Ricky Cephas, and a memorial for Representative John Lewis, who passed away at age 80 on July 17.

The memorial was given by Sharee Clark, a resident of Wilkes-Barre and cousin of Rep. Lewis. Rep. Lewis was an active and outspoken leader of the Civil Rights Movement who served for Georgia's 5th congressional district since 1987.

Other speakers at the event included local clergy members and organizers who spoke on topics related to organized demonstrations and free speech including non violence, hate speech, empowerment, and political agency.

Jordi Comas, an organizer with the HUB for Progress, spoke at the event about the distinction between being "non-violent" and "peaceful."

"Just because you don't hit doesn't mean you are peaceful. We are non violent, because violence denies the humanity of another person," said Comas. "We are here, we are righteous, and we are angry."

The event concluded with actions focused on reaching out to the local community and disseminating information about upcoming events in the local area.

The 24 volunteers at the event, as well as helpful attendees, worked together to distribute over 600 print newsletters with information about the NAACP chapter, the upcoming "If Not Us Then Who" event, and how to vote.

The event was organized in just 24 hours as a counter to Saturday's display in the part.