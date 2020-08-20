Milton, Pa. -- The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been dealing with a severe outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents and staff. To help control the outbreak, the PA Department of Health (DOH) has sent members of the National Guard and other outside services were sent to the Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility – and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth – as we battle COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said in the press release.

The first case at the facility was identified on Aug. 3. Due to not following proper procedures and a lack of mitigation efforts, the center now has 113 positive cases and 13 deaths, prompting the State Government to intervene.

The DOH have placed a temporary manager at the facility to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the residents and staff are protected. According to the DOH's statement, the temporary manager, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, was placed as a result of a regulatory action taken by the Department of Health due to deficiencies found at the facility, and will remain in place until the department determines it is no longer necessary.

The department will pay the fees and costs for the temporary management from the state’s civil monetary penalty fund; however, Milton still remains responsible for all expenses in maintaining the operation of the facility including: payroll; food costs; medications and supplies; payment for contracted services; facility lease, operation and maintenance costs; liability insurance and other operational costs.

In addition, the Pennsylvania National Guard, at the direction of PEMA, sent a team to Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center today, to conduct an assessment, and provide training and testing on PPE. A second team will be sent tomorrow to provide 24-hour staffing support for the next five days. Their support would include housekeeping and food services to support the Department of Health’s mission.

“We will continue to work closely with our Regional Response Health Collaborative network to assist with stabilizing and managing this outbreak and providing support to facility staff, the National Guard, and temporary management as we work to protect residents in care,” Secretary of Human Service Teresa Miller said in the press release.

To assist the operators of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Governor's Administration has also: