Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy Township veterinary clinic is open today after a fire Wednesday night damaged an outbuilding behind the main clinic.

Josh and Amy Phillips, owners of Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220, said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the fire affected building three. The building is behind the main clinic and houses grooming and some of the boarding kennels. The fire broke out in the garage portion of the building.

The clinic owners credit the quick actions of a Pennsdale firefighter for saving the life of dogs being boarded there and staff. The firefighter was driving on Village Road around 6:20 p.m. when he discovered the fire. "Thanks to his swift action, the building was evacuated of the dogs that were being boarded there by our staff and firefighters within two minutes," the statement read.

The dogs and staff were moved into the main building, where they were checked over by veterinarians and emergency personnel. Staff immediately notified the owners of the dogs that the animals were safe. "We are extremely grateful that no people or pets were injured, including the first responders who saved our building tonight," the statement said.

The fire was out by 7:18 p.m. Fire departments from Pennsdale, Muncy Area, Hughesville, Picture Rocks, Montoursville, and DuBoistown responded to the scene. Muncy Township Police as well as Susquehanna Regional EMS also assisted. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The Phillips' thanked the emergency responders who responded, as well as their staff, who acted calmly and quickly to remove the dogs from the building and talked with the worried owners. "We would also like to thank all of our amazing clients, neighbors, and friends who have sent us their prayers and offers of help. We are blessed to be part of such an amazing community and regional filled with such great people."

The fire has not affected normal operations, and the clinic opened for normal hours the morning of Dec. 29.

