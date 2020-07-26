Mifflinburg, Pa. — Geo Connolly of Lewisburg stood for hours in the hot sun holding a Confederate flag and a “Blues lives Matter” flag, surrounded by protesters from “Black Lives Matter,” “If not us, then Who?” and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Connolly stood silent most of the day as the protest raged on throughout the afternoon. All groups involved from both sides remained mostly peaceful.

“We’re coming to every community trying to show love,” Frank Manzano, 23, of Milton said. “At the end of the day if there’s hate being shown it will be from the opposition. If people didn’t hear us, they wouldn’t be out here.”

Manzano, one of the organizers of the group “If not us, then who?” led chants throughout the day.

At one point, about an hour into the protest, the scene developed into a heated disagreement with David Cooney, the mayor of Mifflinburg.

“We’re tired of the hypocrisy,” Manzano said. “We’re tired of him saying one thing to our faces and another thing to his constituents. That’s what we are tired of. If you’re going to preach a message, then preach the same message to us in private as you do in public. That’s the only message I have for the mayor, the local officials, and Chief Hackenberg of Mifflinburg.”

The strong words given by Manzano matched his passion when yelling through a bullhorn to lead chants. He’s led countless protests throughout the area and has managed to show passion, but restraint when challenged.

Both sides did throughout the day.

“I just wanted to come and try to spread positive messages with American flags,” Conner Tressler of Dauphin County said. “All lives matter. I like to come out and try to experience these things. Coming out here I see how other sides combat this opposition. It helps me understand what the true fight is. I’m standing here because last time it got way out of hand.”

Tressler and his brother Logan stood on the corner for the first couple hours of the protest and remained positive. Both could be seen interacting with protesters from both sides and expressing themselves in a peaceful manner.

The demonstration started because of a sign saying “this [LGBTQIA+] lifestyle is sin in God’s eyes and spreads deadly diseases and sicknesses” displayd in a window at the front of a Mifflinburg grocery store. As a response, multiple protest groups began to act.

They all converged in the small-town Sunday afternoon. Groups representing all sides showed up for the event.

“After witnessing countless instances of blatant homophobic and transphobic messages against the LGBTQIA+ community coming from local community members, the intention of this event has since evolved to address countering bigotry and hatred of all forms across central Pennsylvania,” The protest groups said through a combined email sent earlier in the week.

Cars and trucks supporting both sides drove through the small downtown area throughout the day, displaying signs of support.