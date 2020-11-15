Multiple departments battle house fire in Gaines
- First News Now
-
- Updated
Reprinted with permission from First News Now.
FNN Article, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Gaines, Pa. - Galeton fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Saturday evening, Nov. 14, 2020, around 10:15 p.m.
Early reports indicated that a neighbor noticed a fire on the porch of a home said to be at 2285 Elk Run Road shortly after 10:00 p.m.
The fire quickly spread upwards and outwards as fire crews were responding to the scene. When fire personnel arrived on scene, it was reported the home was well involved and additional fire departments were requested for mutual aid.
FNN was told that fire crews from Galeton, Germania, Wellsboro, Sabinsville, Westfield, Ulysses and Blossburg Rehab unit were requested. FNN could not confirm if there were other departments also on scene assisting with battling this blaze.
Fire crews were slowly returning to their stations around 11:45 p.m.
Fire marshal was contacted about the fire.
Gaines Police Department was on scene talking to the neighbors who were said to have reported the fire.
It was noted that this home was approximately 66 years old.
The home was reported to be owned by James Hernandez of Corning, N.Y.
The name of the residents living at that home where the fire broke out has not been provided to FNN at this time.
If FNN receives additional information on this fire, it will be added to this article.
MOST POPULAR
-
Raccoons in the White House
-
Fentanyl bundles seized in Williamsport by PSP Montoursville
-
What is Parler? The scoop on this conservative social media app
-
Police release name of motorcyclist involved in fatal accident on Routes 11/15 in Snyder County
-
Cara L. Lachat-Frankevich
-
Snyder County resident wins big time on scratch-off lottery ticket
-
Two Pennsylvania Casinos fined $135,000 after free slot play violations
-
Donations accepted for couple who lost everything in Old Lycoming Township fire
-
806 bags of heroin and 14 oz. of meth seized from White Deer Township home
-
Meet Lucky, the lanternfly-sniffing dog who just graduated from the University of Pennsylvania
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.