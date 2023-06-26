Forest Hill, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for serious injuries after he hit a deer Saturday in Union County, police say.

Michael A. Jacobs, 65, of Turbotville, was operating a 2014 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when he encountered the deer at 11:10 a.m. heading west on Buffalo Road in Lewis Township. The deer ran across the roadway as Jacobs was negotiating a left curve near the intersection with Cooper Mill Road, according to Trooper Timothy Hummel of state police at Milton. Jacobs hit the deer and lost control of the motorcycle as he slid off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment.

Hummel said Jacobs was wearing a helmet at the time.

Jacobs was in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Geisinger.

