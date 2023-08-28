Watsontown, Pa. — A 56-year-old Montgomery man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Route 405 in Northumberland County after his motorcycle struck a car.

The Northumberland County Coroner's office pronounced Kenneth Feaster dead shortly after the 3 p.m. crash on Aug. 25 near the intersection with True Blue Road in Delaware Township, according to state police at Milton.

According to Trooper Steven Geiger, the crash happened when a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Shirley A. Grady, 87, of Watsontown, was traveling south and attempted to turn left into a private business. Feaster was traveling north on Route 405 at the time. Grady's car went directly into the path of Feaster as she turned left, causing Feaster's 2019 Harley Davidson FLFBS motorcycle to hit the passenger side of the car.

Grady was not injured. A passenger in her car, Lori Shaeffer, 55, of Watsontown, sustained a suspected minor injury, according to Geiger.

Geiger noted that Feaster had been driving with a suspended or revoked operating privilege.

Route 405 was closed for several hours as emergency responders cleared the scene. Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the crash.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.