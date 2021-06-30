Montgomery, Pa. – A motorcyclist was injured last weekend when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County.

Jaimee C. Moyle, 22, of Watsontown, was transported Saturday morning by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Moyle was operating a 2021 Harley Davidson FLSL Softail Slim shortly after 7:15 a.m. heading east on Montgomery Street when he failed to safely negotiate a left turn, police said. His motorcycle then traveled off the roadway, hitting a road sign and guide wire before coming to rest facing north.

Police said Moyle was wearing a helmet.