Montoursville, Pa. – State police have released information on a June 13 crash involving a motorcycle and a deer on Wallis Run Road in Gamble Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Jeffrey R. Deak, 45, of Montoursville, sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport.

Deak, who was operating a Honda motorcycle, was traveling south on Wallis Run Road shortly before 8:45 a.m. when he struck a deer just east of Southard Road. Deak then lost control of the motorcycle and continued a short distance before coming to rest in the roadway, according to state police.

