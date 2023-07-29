Covington, Pa. — A Wellsboro man was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday after he hit a deer with his motorcycle in Covington Township, state police at Mansfield say.

Devin K. Webster, 23, was traveling west on Route 660 when he hit a deer in the road shortly before 8:30 p.m. July 27. Trooper Robert Smith says Webster lost control of the Triumph Street Twin motorcycle and hit the guide rail on the west shoulder at the 2500 block. Webster was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say Webster was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

