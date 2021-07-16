Trout Run, Pa. – A motorcyclist has died as a result of an accident this morning on Route 184 in Trout Run.

Richard N. Hafer, 28, of Trout Run, died at the scene Friday morning, July 16, due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. Hafer was in cardiac arrest when Wellsboro and Susquehanna Regional EMS personnel arrived, according to Kiessling.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene this morning at 1149 Route 184 for a report of Hafer’s motorcycle striking a vehicle that was traveling south pulling onto Route 184 at the time of impact.

Hafer was designated as an organ and tissue donor and therefore was released to the Gift of Life Donor Program to coordinate donation, according to Kiessling.