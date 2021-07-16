Fatal crash

Trout Run, Pa. – A motorcyclist has died as a result of an accident this morning on Route 184 in Trout Run.

Richard N. Hafer, 28, of Trout Run, died at the scene Friday morning, July 16, due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. Hafer was in cardiac arrest when Wellsboro and Susquehanna Regional EMS personnel arrived, according to Kiessling.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene this morning at 1149 Route 184 for a report of Hafer’s motorcycle striking a vehicle that was traveling south pulling onto Route 184 at the time of impact.

Hafer was designated as an organ and tissue donor and therefore was released to the Gift of Life Donor Program to coordinate donation, according to Kiessling.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.