Lock Haven, Pa. – The mother of a missing Williamsport teen announced today possible sightings of her son in the Lock Haven and Castanea area.

Maverick Wilton, last seen in Williamsport, has been missing for over two months.

"Last night we received numerous calls about possible sightings of Maverick in the Lock Haven/Castanea Pennsylvania area," Wilton's mother Amy Morgret wrote in a public Facebook post.

According to Morgret, Wilton may have been in the Castanea trailer park, the Lock Haven Gardens apartment complex, and the Meadows Edge apartment complex in Mill Hall.

"We are asking everyone from or around that area to please keep an eye out for him," Morgret wrote.

Please call 911 if you see him, Morgret said.

"Maverick has been missing well over 2 months so his appearance could be slightly different from these pictures. His hair could be longer or cut shorter," Morgret said.

Morgret asked the community to please continue to keep Maverick and the family in their prayers for a safe return.