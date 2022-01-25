For much of the pandemic, financial relief has been focused on preventing renters from being evicted or having their utilities shut off. Now, homeowners facing hardships will be able to find assistance for their mortgage payments and utility bills.

Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc. will be administering a mortgage assistance program in Lycoming County using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID funds from the Montoursville Borough Council, Jersey Shore Borough Council, and the Lycoming County Commissioners.

In addition to financial eligibility rules, there are strict geographic guidelines for the program. Residents of the City of Williamsport, Borough of South Williamsport, and Loyalsock Township are not eligible; residents of all other Lycoming County areas are encouraged to apply.

“We have not been able to provide this level of pandemic-specific assistance to homeowners until now. They are dealing with some of the same difficulties and barriers to stability as renters, and this program should provide the help they need to recover,” said Jim Plankenhorn, STEP President & CEO.

Homeowners interested in applying can do so online at www.stepcorp.org/cdbg-cv, by visiting the STEP office at 2138 Lincoln Street, Williamsport, or by calling 570.326.0587 to request one by mail.

Residents of the excluded municipalities may be eligible for assistance through the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, being administered by PHFA, at www.pahaf.org.