Trout Run, Pa—In the morning hours of Saturday, Morris and Liberty fire crews responded to a reported land rescue in Cogan House Township.

They responded to reports that a 74-year-old male was injured when a tree fell and struck him. Morris fire personnel were the first on the scene and arrived at 10:40 a.m. to find the victim.

The victim, who was believed to have sustained injuries to his chest, back, and legs, was transported to the Williamsport hospital.