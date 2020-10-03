Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Grower’s Market offered two area seniors a chance to do a little good in the community while also getting to check off some hours of community service for their Senior Projects.

Montoursville seniors Erin Witter and Alivia McDonald spent a chilly Saturday morning with PPL to help hand out trees. The program is part of PPL’s Community Roots initiative that has helped plant more than 80,000 trees.

“Our goal is to give back to the community,” PPL employee Tracie Witter said. “We want to make a greener community. We offer it through our 29 county service community. We offer them to municipalities to help them beautify their parks.”

Witter, who is Erin’s mother, has been part of the program since its inception in 2017. She got her daughter involved as part of a senior project this year. It offered a chance to do something positive for the community and the Grower’s Market was the perfect place to reach environmentally aware people.

Handing out free trees at a grower’s market might seem like an easy match, but it wasn’t the original idea for the group. Last year they handed out trees at a Crosscutters game, but with no baseball this year the group had to make changes. The Grower’s Market circuit was the perfect solution.

Crowds gathered throughout the morning as each tree came with planting instructions.

“Last year we were at the Crosscutters game, but since there are no baseball games, we’re going to three different farmer’s markets,” Witter said. “We thought it was a great audience for trees.”

The group handed out three different types of trees that are all native to Pennsylvania. Blueberry seemed to be the most popular, but there was also persimmons and pawpaw trees available.

“They are all native to Pennsylvania,” Witter said. “They all have some sort of fruit that they bare. It’s part of a broader program at PPL. We take great care with the environment when we are doing projects.”