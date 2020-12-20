Montoursville, Pa. – The Lycoming County Communications Center dispatched police to a "snowball fight" in the 1000 block of Weldon Street, Montoursville, yesterday afternoon.

This morning, Montoursville Police Department Officer Bill Hagemeyer clarified that there were no actual snowballs involved.

"It wasn't a snowball fight, it was someone throwing snow," Hagemeyer told NorthcentralPA.com.

Hagemeyer said a known male individual was shoveling someone else's sidewalk and throwing snow against the resident's house, hitting their window.

"I've known the kid since he was out of diapers and his mentality is, he was trying to help," Hagemeyer said.

His "help" ended up upsetting the person, according to Hagemeyer.

Montoursville Borough Police Department Officer Ted Haines responded and was at the scene about nine minutes before detaching.

No charges were filed as a result of the incident.