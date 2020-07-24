Montoursville—Little League has always been about paying it forward.

It did exactly that Thursday afternoon as a group of Montoursville Little Leaguers were given the chance of a lifetime when they got to visit the White House and meet President Donald Trump and MLB Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

“The best part was playing catch on the White House lawn was holding a conversation with President Trump and Mariano,” team member Chase Jones said of the experience. “President Trump was really nice and knew a lot about baseball. Mariano showed us how to throw a cutter. ‘How cool is that?!’”

The event was in honor of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day as the Washington Nationals opened their World Series defense against the New York Yankees. The group was asked to come down for the chance Wednesday night and immediately said yes.

The players got to play catch on the White House lawn as reports and cameramen looked on. They were featured on an ESPN segment and got to chat it up with the President and greatest closer of all time. Not a bad day.

The experience was one the kids will never forget, but it was also one the coaches will remember, too.

“Being able to just drive into the White House grounds and see what goes on behind the scenes was amazing,” Montoursville coach Todd Ulmer said. “I can’t say enough about the White House staff and how incredibly welcoming and nice they were. And the build up to the excitement of meeting with the President made the day just that much more fun. The day was incredible, but I can’t say enough about the White House staff.”

For Little League President Steve Keener, who was asked about sending a team down just one day before the event, it was an extra special moment to setup for the kids.

“It was Wednesday afternoon and I got a call from the White House wondering if it would be possible to get a team of Little Leaguers to celebrate Major League Baseball’s Opening Day,” Keener said. “I got with a couple of my folks and we called Scott Metzger to see if it was something he could do on short notice.”

Metzger, Montoursville Little League President, jumped at the opportunity and quickly got a team together.

“I called the White House back and asked if they would like a team from the Williamsport area,” Keener said. “They said it would be perfect. We called Scott and he made it work.”

Little League and Keener gave the players and coaches a memory for a lifetime, but for him it was a little extra special to help set the event up.

When Keener was a Little League player at Loyalsock, he was given the chance to meet Hubert Humphrey as he landed at the Williamsport Regional Airport.

It was an experience and moment in his life he would remember fondly. When given the chance to give young players a similar experience, Keener acted quickly and got the Montoursville players involved.

“They wanted kids in Little League uniforms to greet him (Humphrey) as he came off the plane,” Keener said. “I was one of the kids that got selected to do that. I remember it clear as day. He came down the steps and he said, ‘I hope you guys make it to the big leagues one day, that’s what I’m trying to do right now’. I look back on it now and I’ll never forget it. That’s what’s going to happen with these kids.”