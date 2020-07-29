Montgomery, Pa. -- The skateboard park in Montgomery Borough is almost open for public use. The park had been closed for several years due to safety concerns.

Work recently began to revamp and rehabilitate the skatepark thanks to a collaborative effort of the Montgomery Borough, the Montgomery Community Development Committee, and the Riverside Roadhouse and Campground.

The Montgomery Borough announced that the surface work on the park has been completed, lines have been painted for basketball and pickleball, and the skateboard ramps are in place.

The Borough noted that some people have already started using the park and noted that the park renovations are still in progress, in a recent Facebook update.

"A skateboard ramp needs to be repositioned, the new basketball hoops still need to be placed, the pickleball nets still need to be installed, and we are in need of new signs," said the post. "Please remember that helmets MUST be worn at all times when using the ramps."

The Borough urges those who use the park to be respectful of the area by picking up their trash and limiting their language to child-friendly phrases.