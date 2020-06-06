Jersey Shore, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said a man from Limestone Township, Lycoming County, has been missing since May 30, 2020.

Shawn Persun, 38, of Jersey Shore, Pa., left his residence at 8 a.m. in a grey 2012 Honda Civic with registration number LFM1027 on May 30 and has not returned.

Persun is described as being a white male, 5’6” tall with brown eyes. Police said he is at special risk for his safety due to health reasons.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Aguirre at PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2020-773440.