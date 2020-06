Jersey Shore, Pa. – A man missing from the Jersey Shore area has been located and is safe, according to Trooper George Aguirre of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Shawn Persun, 38, left his Limestone Township residence the morning of May 30 in his grey 2012 Honda Civic. He had not returned to the residence, and police put out a missing person reports on June 6.

Police said Persun was at special risk for his safety due to health reasons.