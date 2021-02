Watsontown, Pa. – The 17-year-old Watsontown boy who went missing on Wednesday has been located by police.

Juvenile Mason Jackson was found by officers of the Watsontown and Shamokin police departments at a residence in Shamokin around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, according to the Watsontown Police Department.

Police said the boy ran away from his Watsontown home around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.

"We thank the public for their assistance," the department said on their Facebook page after locating him.