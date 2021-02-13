South Williamsport, Pa. – Micah LaBarre is proud to announce his campaign to seek the Republican nomination for a 2-year seat on South Williamsport Borough Council in the First Ward.

Micah is a current junior at Lycoming College majoring in political science. It is his first time running for office, although he has experience working in politics.

His campaign focuses on three main goals: transparency, accountability, and leadership. If elected, he plans to ensure that all residents of South Williamsport can easily watch and participate in the local government process, have their voices heard, and have a leader on Borough Council.

“I feel that South Williamsport’s local government lacks transparency, which is a crucial aspect of American government. If you don’t attend council meetings in person, or currently over the phone, you have no idea what is occurring, and this is a major issue that I want to tackle. The way to do that is by utilizing social media, email, and community outreach. If I’m elected, I plan to petition the borough to utilize a webcam during all council activities that would allow for citizens to watch the activities on Facebook. Furthermore, I plan to utilize a Facebook page and email to keep the community informed and engaged. While I would ultimately represent the First Ward on council, I will listen to and work with residents all over South Williamsport to get their voices heard.”

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 18, and he looks forward to meeting with voters across the First Ward in the coming days to get on the primary ballot, and into the general election this November.

To contact Micah, he can be found on Facebook at Micah LaBarre for Borough Council or reached by email at: labarre2021@gmail.com.