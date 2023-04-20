Williamsport, P.a. — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-9) met with Lycoming County officials in January to discuss, among many issues, lack of air service at Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT).

Addressing the congressional committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, at an April 18 hearing on reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Meuser said reopening the Essential Air Service (EAS) program for rural airports, like Williamsport, should be priority.

Meuser introducted two pieces of legislation on April 4 designed to tackle air carrier service for rural airports: the “Supporting Middle America’s Airports Act” and “Essential Air Service Reform Act.”

“These bills would allow rural airports that qualify for the program to receive this essential support,” Meuser told the committee.

The legislation is now with the Subcommittee on Aviation.

Congress deregulated the airline industry in 1978, making airline service market-based. This lead airline carriers to exit smaller communities for more lucrative locations.

The 1978 EAS program, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), was put into place to address deregulation and guarantee smaller communities a minimal level of scheduled air service.

According to Airport Executive Director Richard Howell, Williamsport originally benefitted from the EAS program until 2012. Williamsport lost commercial air service October 2021 when American Airlines pulled out.

"Williamsport was one of the original communities that was in the EAS program in 1978,” said Howell.

The airport was awarded $17.2 million in federal relief from the CARES Act. Signed into law March 27, 2020, the airport invested in runway improvements plus a new hangar for private use. But has yet to attract a commercial carrier.

Meuesr said the region is home to nearly 200,000 people plus six colleges and universities. The current situation hinders economic growth for business. Reopening Essential Air Service, he added, is valuable to rural airports that lack commercial air service.

“The Essential Air Service Program brings with it tremendous economic and quality of life benefits to the residents it serves,” he said. “Rural communities without access to the nation’s air space forces residents to travel hours to the closest airport for service.”

Williamsport is not alone in lack of air service in the U.S., he said.

He told the committee Williamsport’s qualification got pulled when congress decided to close the program during a previous FAA reauthorization. This left Williamsport without a viable option to attract a commercial airline, Meuser told members.

“Thirteen other airports recently lost air service and this statistic will only grow over the next few years,” according to Meuser.

Reopening the EAS program for rural communities, he said, could alleviate congestion at major airport hubs by having smaller airports share the load.”

Meuser made a personal appeal to his colleagues in congress. “Imagine your constituents having to drive four hours round trip to drop their daughter off for a trip,” he said.

Routing more flights through rural airports, added Meuser, will ease congestion on highways and major hubs.

“This program would improve air safety for passengers flying across the country during a time the FAA has noted ‘too many close calls’ of serious runway incursions,” Meuser said.

