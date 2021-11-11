Clinton County, Pa. — Tow truck driver James Corl, 80, who was struck and killed on I-80 Saturday, Nov. 6, will get his "final ride" on Friday.

According to Greg Alters, Chief 3-2, Boalsburg Fire Company, there will be a procession including tow trucks and fire apparatus taking him to the cemetery.

"We would like to get the word out and hopefully make this an amazing send final ride for a long time local tower," said Alters.

State Police in Lamar reported Corl's death after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 80 Saturday night.

According to police, Corl was removing a disabled semi-trailer that was parked on the south berm. A vehicle then traveled off the south berm and struck the rear portion of the trailer.

Authorities said Corl was outside of his vehicle when the crash occurred.

Bystanders who witnessed the crash removed the driver who struck Corl's truck after it caught fire due to the impact with the trailer. The driver was transported to Lock Haven Hospital.

Multiple fire companies and PennDot assisted with cleanup at the scene. State Police said the investigation is ongoing.