Mill Creek Township, Pa. – A medical emergency was most likely the cause of a one-vehicle crash in Lycoming County that claimed the life of a Muncy man, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

John J. Delaney, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Burns Road in Mill Creek Township.

State police said Delaney was traveling west on Burns Road shortly after 3 p.m. when he lost control of his 2010 Toyota Tundra. The vehicle left he roadway and struck a dirt mound with the front end. The vehicle then continued southwest for approximately 50 feet before hitting a tree with its right front end. Delaney’s vehicle came to rest facing southwest.

Delaney was wearing a seat belt. He was unresponsive when EMS arrived at the scene. State police said his death appears to be caused by a medical condition and not by the crash.